Marlee Burkholder (1923 – 2024)

(Longtime Resident Of Edon)

Marlee M. Burkholder, age 100, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at CHP Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Marlee lived in Edon for 90 years and was a 1942 graduate of Edon High School. She worked as a clerk in the Edon Postal Office for 25 years.

She was a member of the Edon Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and was the choir director for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering at Lake James Christian Camp in Angola, Indiana for summer camp.

She spent many years singing in the Sweet Adaline’s and Mollies Dollies and directing the Edon High School Alumni Band. She enjoyed doing many different crafts, but her favorite was making scrubbies.

She ate her lunch watching The Price is Right and loved testing her knowledge in the evening watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She was most famous for her sugar cookie and butterscotch pies. Marlee loved watching sports, especially golf, but her favorite team was always the Edon Bombers.

Marlee was born on December 30, 1923, in Denver, Indiana, the daughter of Claude and Blanche (Mowrey) Buck. She married Paul Burkholder on July 24, 1948 in Edon, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 5, 1990.

Marlee is survived by her daughters, Deb Brandt, of Hudson, Indiana and Jolene Burkholder, of Edon; three sons, Brad (Karen) Burkholder, of Cecelia, Kentucky, Kent (Diane) Burkholder, of Bryan and Mitch Burkholder, of Edon; 7 grandchildren, Crista, Kelly, Jason, Jill, Marylee, Kara and Lori; 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Robbie, Brooke, Nick, Mason, Luke, Erin, Miles, Helen and Malcolm; 1 great-great granddaughter, Emma; nephew, Larry (Carol) Buck and niece, Sherry (Howard) Buck.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John “Jack”, George and Lee Buck and nephews, Terry, and Alan Buck.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 208 E. Indiana, Edon, Ohio and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Edon Church of Christ, 101 Franklin Street, Edon with Pastors Scott Chambers, Cliff Graves and John Love officiating. Burial will follow at Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.