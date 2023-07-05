Loyd “Cecil” Quillen (1945 – 2023)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Loyd C. “Cecil” Quillen, age 78, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne from injuries sustained in an accident.

Loyd retired from Bard Manufacturing with over 21 years of service. He was an avid sports fan, especially watching his grandson’s games.

He also collected coins, baseball and basketball cards, enjoyed playing bingo and was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233.

Loyd C. Quillen was born on April 21, 1945, in Kingsport, Tennessee, the son of Loyd Ezra and Bonnie Evelyn (Dingus) Quillen. He married Shirley A. Jones on July 31, 2010, in Bryan and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2018.

Loyd is survived by his sons, Robert (Vicki) Quillen, of Bryan, John (Yordanka) Quillen, of St. Cloud, Florida and Josh (Pam) Erman, of Bryan; grandsons, Matt Quillen, Mike (Kate) Quillen and Jadon Erman, all of Bryan, Daniel Quillen, of Fort Wayne and Liam Castillo Sanchez, of St. Cloud, Florida; a great-grandson, Robbie Quillen; former daughter-in-law and caretaker, Shin Quillen, of Fort Wayne and a brother, Milford “Slick” Quillen, of Georgetown, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a great-grandson, Karson Michael Botek-Quillen; brother, Howard Quillen and sister, Geraldine Begley.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. in funeral home with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating.

The family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

