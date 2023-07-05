Donald Gallehue (1925 – 2023)

(Served In United States Army)

Veteran

Donald L. Gallehue (Gally), 97, of Celina, passed away on July 5, 2023 at Celina Manor. He was born on September 23, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio.

On February 13, 1949 he married Jacqueline “Ann” (Schuyler) Gallehue and she survives in Celina celebrating 74 years of marriage.

Survivors include three sons: Mike (Darla) Gallehue of Troy, Ohio, Jim (Nancy) Gallehue of Edon, Ohio, and Don (Ronda) Gallehue of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren: John Gallehue of Edon, Ohio, Dawn (Tim) Kingman of Sylvania, Ohio, Jamie Gallehue of Atlanta, Ga., and Erin (Shane) Evilsizor of Miamisburg, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren: Reagan, Drew and Briggs Gallehue, Elizabeth Kingman, and Sophie, Lucy and Sylvia Evilsizor.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Gallehue, mother, Sylvia (Dollie) Sherer Halfhill, a brother, Wayne Gallehue, and three sisters: Dorothy Shaw, Thelma Gallehue and Leona Flint.

Don was a 1943 graduate of Rockford High School, Rockford, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the WWII, stationed in the Philippines. He continued to serve in the VFW Honor Guard into his 90’s.

He coached Little League, Pony League, and Acme baseball in Celina for many years and won the State Championship in 1966.

You could find him on the golf course or playing cards with “Annie” and friends. He was also an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Edon Bombers.

Gally led a long life filled with joy, never met a stranger and was apt to break into song or dance at any time.

He traveled far and wide supporting the musical and sports pursuits of his sons and their families.

He was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church, Celina American Legion Post #210, Celina VFW Post #5713, Celina Moose Lodge and Celina Masonic Lodge.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with private family graveside services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Celina VFW Post #5713 Color Guard, PO Box 293, Celina, Ohio 45822.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Gally and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.