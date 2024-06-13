Luke Szabo (2014 – 2024)

(Attended Good Samaritan School)

Luke Michael Szabo, age 10, of Defiance, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, with his family by his side.

He was born on February 20, 2014 to Michael and Catie (Christo) Szabo in Defiance, Ohio. Luke attended Good Samaritan School.

He loved going to the zoo, everything SpongeBob, and was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Luke had an infectious laugh and smile, and always enjoyed his naps.

Luke fought a courageous battle with Hunter Syndrome. He will be incredibly missed by his family and all who loved him.

Luke is survived by his parents, Michael and Catie Szabo of Defiance, his little brother, Liam Szabo, grandparents, Mike & Jody Szabo of Defiance, and Jerry & Beth Christo of Paulding, grandmother, Diane Rumer of Defiance, and great-grandmother Carol Rohrbaugh of Defiance.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the church, with Pastor Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Luke will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to National MPS Society, Ronald McDonald House, or to the family.

