Lydia Bordeaux-Niese (1956-2021)

Lydia B. Bordeaux-Niese, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Lydia had worked at the Mayo Clinic in Florida as a surgical nurse. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed fishing, as well as gardening.

Her family was the center of her life. Time spent with her family, supporting them and helping others was her greatest joy.

Lydia was born on February 23, 1956, in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines, the daughter of Dominador and Victoria (Baal) Bacong. She married Kirk A. Niese on April 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives.

Lydia is also survived by a son, Justin (Amber) Bordeaux and daughter, Princess (Brian) Bartolazo, both of Jacksonville, Florida; stepdaughter, Mandy Schmidt, of West Chester, Ohio; five grandchildren, Asher and Cecilia Bartolazo and Christopher, Sydny and Jasmine Schmidt; a brother, Rodolfo Bacong and sisters, Esterlina Reyes and Juliet Dejacto.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Amelia Eswagen and son-in-law, Steven Schmidt.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Funeral services for Lydia will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 P.M. prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

