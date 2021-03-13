Joanne Brenner (1943-2021)

Joanne Marie Brenner, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, walked through the gates of heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Joanne graduated high school in 1963, Paralegal School and STNA training. She took care of several well known people in Bryan and West Palm Beach, Florida.

She also cared for her parents for 12 years and her severely handicapped and blind daughter. Our mother was a remarkable person.

Joanne was born on January 3, 1943, in Hudson, Michigan, the daughter of Emery C. and Irene M. (Storrs) Brenner, Sr. She is survived by children, Tammy (Ray) Lantz, Tylene (Doug) Ridgway, Barbara Tressler and Tony (Lorie) Sines, all of Bryan and Toby Sines, of Defiance; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a great-great grandson and a sister, Susie Wermer, of Hicksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tina Sines; a granddaughter; a great-great granddaughter; sister, Marla Brenner and brother, Emery Brenner, Jr.

The family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates.

Funeral services for Joanne will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the services. Burial will follow at Ney Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be given to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service.

