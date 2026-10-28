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MADISON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Approve Fire Equipment Purchases

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Madison Township Trustees met in regular session on Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Trustees present were Terry Huffman and Mark Schmucker, with Jen Zuver absent.

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