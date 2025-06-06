MainStreet Edgerton Announces Return Of MainStreet Pulls

PRESS RELEASE – Get ready for an exhilarating evening filled with action, as MainStreet Edgerton, in collaboration with the Michindoh Pulling Association, prepares to bring back the highly anticipated MainStreet Pulls!

This electrifying event is set to take place on June 28 at Miller Park, offering an entertainment experience for all ages.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., leading to the highly awaited first pull, which will commence at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Tickets are affordably priced at just $10 for General Admission, making it an accessible outing for the entire family.

For those seeking a more interactive experience, pit passes are available for $15, allowing fans to meet drivers and get a close-up view of the thrilling action. Plus, young children aged three and under can attend for free!

To facilitate attendance, limited parking spots near the track will be available for $25 on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can enjoy the excitement of the event from the comfort of their vehicles or truck beds.

In addition to the heart-pounding competition, attendees can indulge in a variety of delicious food options from local vendors. No ticket is required to savor the fantastic offerings available at the entrance!

Visitors can look forward to mouth-watering Pork Burgers and Curly Fries from the Edgerton FFA, delectable BBQ from Hicksville’s Fat Pig Smokehouse, and, for the first time in Edgerton, gourmet hot dogs featuring outrageous toppings from Toledo’s SmashDawgz.

Don’t miss out on a memorable night filled with raw power and family-friendly fun! Mark your calendars for June 28 and join us at Miller Park for the MainStreet Pulls.

For more information and details on pulling classes, please visit www.mainstreetedgerton.com.