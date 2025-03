Join us at the Maple Syrup Festival this Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8 AM to 12 Noon at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, OH! Enjoy a delicious pancake and sausage breakfast with pure maple syrup, horse-drawn wagon rides, tree tapping demos, and so much more. Fun for the whole family!

Breakfast starts at 7:30 AM—don’t miss it! Details here: Maple Syrup Festival Info