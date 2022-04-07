March Report & Closing Notice From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Facebook

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2022, with March 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 238 (261); domestic 15 (27), civil 13 (16), criminal 17 (15), miscellaneous 2 (2), Judgment Liens 191 (199), and Appeals 0 (2) with a total of fees collected being $22,974.61 ($21,785.08).

The title department issued a total of 1,922 (2,405) titles; new cars 126 (165), used cars 977 (1,273), new trucks 63 (87), used trucks 473 (513), vans 19 (33), motorcycles 67 (99), manufactured homes 13 (15), trailers 24 (49), travel trailers 41 (39), motor homes 26 (31), buses 5 (0), off-road vehicles 64 (59), watercraft 13 (21), outboard motors 6 (5), other 5 (16), with a total of fees collected being $994,465.12 ($1,166,140.98).

Also, the Fulton County Title Office will be closing early, at 3:00pm, on Wednesday April 20th and will remain closed through Thursday April 21st.

The office will reopen at regular business hours (8:30am-4:30pm) on Friday April 22nd. The Title Office is closing due to staff training taking place in Columbus.