Glen Goulding (1956-2022)

On Saturday April 2nd we lost the most amazing and caring husband, father, and grandfather.

Glen Robert Goulding age 65, lost his battle with cancer at his residence in Joplin, MO. He will forever be loved and missed.

Glen was born June 19, 1956 in Toronto Ont. Served our country from Sept. 1973 till Feb. 1975. Then married in Oct. 1976.

He is survived by his favorite wife of 45 years Robin E. Goulding (Wright); his 4 children Robert C. Goulding of Joplin MO, Mariah J. Moore of Columbus KS, Allen E. Goulding of Joplin MO, and Lisa M. Goulding of Quapaw OK; 18 Grandchildren Ethereal, Ali-Ray, Dale, Camron, Mikell (Mercedes), Taylor, Carly, Lance (Mary), Autumn (Ryan), Mckenzie (Devin), Felicia (Gabe), Austin, Angel, Haylee, Christian, Jareth (Katherine), Gavin (Bre), and Gabe; 10 Great grandchildren Raylynn, Emberlyn, Arya, Myla, Gheo, Scarlet, Alphonse, Harper, Lincoln, and Meredith; along with countless adoptive children and his 2 siblings Raymond, and Gereldine (Brian).

He is preceded in death by his son Phillip Moore, great granddaughter Annalyn, parents Robert and Joan and his brother David.

We will be having a celebration of life at 6pm at the Ozark Memorial Cemetery remembrance wall followed immediately by an Irish wake at a private residence in Seneca MO.(BYOB).

Please send any flowers and well wishes to 315 N. Mineral, Joplin MO 64801; and any monetary donations can be sent to http://www.paypal.me/glenfund