Daniel Cousino (1947 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Daniel D. Cousino, 75 years of Bryan, and a former lifelong Toledo resident, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Daniel was born December 8, 1947, in Toledo, the son of the late Edmund and Margaret (Wooten) Cousino.

Daniel was a 1965 graduate of Rogers High School, Toledo. He purchased Phillips Appliance and Kitchen in Toledo, where he served until, he sold the business in the summer of 2001.

After moving to Bryan, he worked part-time for Direct LinQ. Daniel enjoyed riding motorcycles and helping his daughter with all her various projects. He had a passion for photography.

Surviving is his daughter, Shannon Cousino of Bryan; one granddaughter, Riley Burdge of Bryan; one sister, Jeanie Diggins of Columbus, and his companion Jan Snyder of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Sally Donovan; two brothers, Don Cousino and Al Cousino; one sister, Doris McKown.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, 11050 Parkview circle, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46845.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com