Marian Maugel (1924 – 2023)

(Member Of Farmer United Methodist Church)

Marian E. Maugel, age 99, of Farmer, passed away surrounded by her family at Vancrest of Hicksville on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Marian was a homemaker most of her life but also worked in the cafeteria at Farmer School for several years and during World War II, worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne building superchargers for B-17 Flying Fortress bombers.

She was a member of the Farmer United Methodist Church and was active in the Hearts and Hands Ladies Aid club. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping, baking and crocheting.

Marian was born on September 6, 1924 in Milford Township, Defiance County, the daughter of Carl and Pluma (Fitzcharles) Weisz. She married Edwin Maugel on June 15, 1946 in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2017.

Marian is survived by her children, Larry (Laurel) Maugel, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Brent (Roberta) Maugel, of Littleton, Massachusetts, Les (Gail) Maugel of Temperance, Michigan, and Marcy (Larry) Hussey, of Farmer; 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters Vernice Ringer, Velma Osmun and Letha Provines.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. Marian will be laid to rest at Farmer Cemetery following the service.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to the Heartland Hospice or WBCL radio.

