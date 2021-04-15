Marion County Judge, Wife Sentenced In Hit-And-Run

(MARION, Ohio) —A Marion County Common Pleas Court judge and his wife have been sentenced to two years in prison stemming from a June 2020 hit-and-run that injured a 19-year-old man, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Judge Jason Warner and Julia Warner were found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Under Ohio Revised Code Section 2961.01, as a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge.

The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.