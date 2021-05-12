Mark Amoss (1959-2021)

Mark Anthony Amoss, age 62, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. Mark had been a panel operator for Air Liquide in Holland, Ohio.

Mark was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 7, 1959, the son of Albert and Doris (Fort) Amoss. He was a loving father and grandfather and was always there for his family. He enjoyed singing karaoke and Elvis Presley.

Surviving are his children, Damara (john) Netcher, Jr. of Wauseon, Joseph (Lauren) Amoss of Wauseon, Nick (Marsha) Amoss of Wauseon; grandchildren, Noah, Molly, Jonah, Gage, Sybella, Latham, Josie, Josiah, Lilly, Leela, Wyatt, Maxwell and Nathan. He is also survived by four sisters, Dawn (Wayne) Frazier, Deborah (Paul) Isner, Doris (Charles) Scanlon, and Tammi (Wayne) Waldmann, all of Baltimore, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Amoss, mother, Doris Sanford, and brother, Doug Amoss.

Visitation for mark will be held from 3:30 – 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, with a funeral service immediately following at 4:30 P.M., with Pastor Lance Wyse, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.