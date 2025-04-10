Marlene Disbrow (1940 – 2025)

(Lyons Resident)

MORENCI – Marlene Rose “Beaner” Disbrow, age 84, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon.

She was born in Lyons on June 29, 1940, to the late Orville P. and Allis L. (Moe) Disbrow. Marlene was a past member of East Chesterfield Church of Christ.

She loved to work word finds and watch game shows on TV – her favorite being Supermarket Sweep. She loved to spend time with her family and her love for pork and beans led her father to refer to her as “Beaner”.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Joyce Bonin; nieces, Michelle Skelly, Trudy (Kurt) Weddington, and Cindy (Brian) Black; nephew, Sid (Nikki) Disbrow; great-nieces and nephews, Katelynn, Madelynn, Annabelle, Emily, Olivia, Treyden, and Avery; and great-great-nephew, River. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Disbrow; and a nephew, Rodney.

Visitation for Marlene will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci, from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 12, 2025, also at the funeral home, with Rev. William VanValkenberg, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Marlene’s memory may be given to Lyons Fire Department. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is assisting the family with arrangements.