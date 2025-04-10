Thomas “Tom” St. John (1955 – 2025)

(Owned & Operated St. John Construction)

Thomas M. “Tom” St. John, 69, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025, in his residence with his loving family by his side.

Tom was born July 2, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Edwin L. and Clara A. (Tate) St. John. He was a 1973 graduate of Durant High School in Durant, Iowa.

Tom married Susan R. Gunderman on September 20, 1980, in Goshen, Indiana, and she survives. He owned and operated St. John Construction until his retirement in 2020. Tom previously worked at Wauseon Wood Working for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church in West Unity, Ohio, where he served as a co-pastor for over 35 years.

Tom loved helping others, both physically and spiritually, and was heavily involved with the jail ministry at the Hillsdale (Michigan) County Jail. He also loved to sing and shared his passion with his children.

Surviving is his wife, Susan St. John of Alvordton; three children, Joshua (Holly) St. John of Alvordton, Christa (Andrew) Alspaugh of Montpelier, Ohio, and Bethany (Renel) Herard of Alvordton; five grandchildren, Judah, Andy, Alaya, Caylee and Sienna, with two more grandsons on the way; and four siblings, Beverly St. John, David (Becky) St. John, Carol (Lloyd) Lorenz and Janet (Louis) Hunkapiller. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Mattie St. John, and an infant brother.

Visitation for Thomas M. “Tom” St. John will be held Monday, April 21, 2025, from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church, 12091 Williams County Road 16, West Unity, Ohio 43570. Funeral services for Tom will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in the church with Pastors Dennis St. John and Ken Brock officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the start of the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Alvordton.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to the Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church – Torreon Navajo Mission. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com