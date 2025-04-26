Martina “Marty” Montalvo (1967 – 2025)

(Attended Millcreek-West Unity Schools)

Martina “Marty” “Wella” Montalvo, daughter of Sigifredo Montalvo and Cecilia Huerta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at Alliance Hospital, to be with the Lord.

Due to complications of many health issues, she was given a life expectancy that she surpassed with her strong will. Including dialysis treatments just over 11 years. She was a home-maker for many years.

As she went blind, she took to learning braille and using technology to communicate. Loved listening to music and playing cards. Loved sitting outside in nature for hours.

She loved camping and cookouts with friends and family. She gave her heart to the Lord two years ago and since has loved listening to worship music and the Bible App Youversion. She enjoyed phone conversations with many loved ones.

Martina was born August 15, 1967, in San Benito, Texas, to Cecilia Huerta and Sigifredo Montalvo. She came to West Unity, Ohio, at 10 years old and attended Hilltop. She met Robert McIlvain, and they were together for 37 years.

She was a mother to her two beautiful daughters, Olivia (Eric) Delventhal of Bryan, Ohio, and Jessica (Shawn) Dugan of Alliance, Ohio. A grandma/wella to her three wonderful grandchildren: Anthony Marino of Alliance, Ohio, Kiara Marino and Zane Roose of Bryan, Ohio. Surviving are: sisters/hermanas Mary Galindo of Kentucky; Lupe Huerta of Bryan, Ohio; Melva (Jorge) Hernandez of Louisville, Kentucky; Maria (Kirk) Johnson of Pioneer, Ohio; and brother/hermano Martin Montalvo of Texas and many nieces and nephews who she loved to spend time with and cherished dearly.

She is preceded in death and reunited with her husband Robert McIlvain, mother Cecilia Huerta, father Sigifredo Montalvo, and sister Juanita Rivera.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.