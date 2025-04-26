Pablo “Paul” Ramirez (1925 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Richard Catholic Church)

Pablo “Paul” Ramirez, affectionally known as the “General,” 99 passed away peacefully on April 19, 2025 at his home in Swanton, Ohio.

He was born on July 13, 1925 in Houston, Texas to Gilbert Ramirez and Inez Martinez. He served in the Navy and was a proud World War II Veteran.

Paul was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Knights of Columbus. He lived on his homestead for 75 years and was a wonderful neighbor who helped anyone who needed an extra hand.

He was a devout Catholic and dedicated family man to his eight children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Paul was a perfect role model providing his family with giving of his time, energy and console.

Paul met his wife of 70 ½ years, Herminia “Minnie,” when they were young children in Texas. She predeceased him in 2017.

Paul and Minnie moved to Swanton after their marriage where they became active members of St. Richard’s Church. Their partnership of love and commitment was an inspiration to all who knew them.

Paul loved to travel and took his family on vacations all over the United States and Mexico. Education was very important to him so he took his family to many historical sights to experience textbook learning first hand.

He loved his country so much that he and his wife wanted to share that love by hosting sixteen exchange students from Mexico and one from Spain. Each exchange student traveled throughout the country with the family.

Paul was an avid sports fan. He was always present for his children’s games of soccer, football and basketball. He traveled out of state to support his grandchildren when they played soccer, lacrosse and baseball.

Paul was a lifelong Detroit Tiger fan and spent many years attending games in Detroit and spring training games in Florida. He also was an Ohio State Buckeye fan attending games in Columbus as well as many bowl games.

He is predeceased by his wife Herminia (Minnie), daughter, Gloria Ramirez, and grandson, Samuel Fair III. He is survived by Sue Fair of Sarasota, FL, Paul (Elaine) of Swanton, OH, Jane Overholser (Mel) of Oregon, OH, Janette Manuel of Swanton, OH, Deb Pokornik (Frank) of Perrysburg, OH, Michael Ramirez of McMurray, PA, and James (Monica) of Towson, MD. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to St. Richard’s School, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.