Marvin “Marv” Dunson (1950-2021)

Marvin (Marv) Ray Dunson, 71, of Beverly Hills, Florida, and formerly of Lakeview (Indian Lake) and Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 29, 2021, in Florida.

Marv was born at Kenton, Ohio, to Shelton (Ollie) and Della Dunson (Tracy) on June 6, 1950.

He worked as a dredge operator for the State of Ohio as well as for Spangler Candy Company and General Tire. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era and served in the Army.

Marv loved the outdoors but he enjoyed fishing most of all. He liked to ride his Harley motorcycle as much as possible, especially when there was a benefit ride to provide toys for children.

Marv did not store for himself treasures here on Earth as he was a minimalist but he stored for himself treasures in heaven with his kindness and caring for others.

Marv was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, nephew and a great-nephew.

Marv is survived by his brothers, Stephen of Michigan, Michael (Janice) of Tennessee and Daniel (Nancy) of Ohio; one sister, Nancy Bills of Florida; nephews; nieces; and his faithful dog, Buddy.