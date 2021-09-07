Thomas Yarbro (1941-2021)

Thomas Levi Yarbro, age 80, of rural Fayette, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He had worked for Bernath Farms for over 40 years.

Thomas was born in Point Pleasant, Missouri, on June 20, 1941, the son of William H. and Ethel (Wigington) Yarbro.

On November 12, 1966, he married Beverly Jean Moden, and she preceded him in death on May 10, 1987. Tom enjoyed working on all kinds of things, affectionately referred to as “Mr. Fix it”, and he loved to tinker.

Family was very important to him and he always supported anything the grandkids were involved in.

Surviving are his children, Suzanne E. Griner of Wauseon, Thomas L. (Susan) Yarbro, II, of Wauseon, Timothy L. (Christie) Yarbro of Sylvania, Tamara L. (Craig) Pember of Berkey, and Tracy Lee Yarbro of Napoleon. He is also survived by grandchildren, Megan (Matt), Robby (Steff), Levi, Ryan (Dakota), Logan, Olivia, Maxwell, Madeline, Bevanne, Aaron, Traven, Mari, Isiah, and a future baby Yarbro. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill, Sue, George and Bobby.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Wesley, James and Frances.

Visitation for Thomas will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, where the funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Tamara Russell, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tedrow Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Jude’s Children Research. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

