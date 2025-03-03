Marvin O’Connor (1949 – 2025)

(Retired From City Of Bryan)

Marvin Lee O’Connor, 75, passed away on February 28, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with illness.

Born June 29, 1949, in Bryan, Ohio, Marv was the eldest of six siblings. He spent his childhood fishing, hunting, and camping with his father, Charlie.

Growing up, Marv’s true classroom was the outdoors – he was always a free spirit. Even during formal schooling, his mind wandered to adventures in nature, finding companionship in books like Old Yeller and his favorite, Big Red.