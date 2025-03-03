Marvin O’Connor (1949 – 2025)

(Retired From City Of Bryan)
Marvin Lee O’Connor, 75, passed away on February 28, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with illness.
Born June 29, 1949, in Bryan, Ohio, Marv was the eldest of six siblings. He spent his childhood fishing, hunting, and camping with his father, Charlie.
Growing up, Marv’s true classroom was the outdoors – he was always a free spirit. Even during formal schooling, his mind wandered to adventures in nature, finding companionship in books like Old Yeller and his favorite, Big Red.
Upon graduation, Marv proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, completing three deployments during his service. He reported to Long Beach and was assigned to the U.S.S. Hornet CV-12, where he served during two deployments before completing his final deployment aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga CV-14.
Marv served as a DC (Damage Control) and ship carpenter. He took particular pride in being a Vietnam veteran and in crafting the “Hornet + 3” sign that hung above the astronauts during their recovery aboard the Hornet.
After his naval service, Marv returned with his family to Bryan, Ohio, where he would eventually retire from the City of Bryan. During the 1970s and 1980s, he worked on the city’s trash route.
In the late 1980s, he collaborated with Mayor Runkle to establish the region’s first curbside recycling program, which led him to transition from the trash route to managing the Recycling Center on Buffalo Road.
While concluding his military service, Marv began pursuing taxidermy through correspondence courses, launching what would become his true calling. He gained recognition throughout the tri-state region as a master taxidermist.
After retiring from the City of Bryan, Marv dedicated himself to his taxidermy business full-time. Despite several attempts to retire, his reputation for excellence kept clients returning. By the time he finally closed his business, Marv had practiced taxidermy for over 50 years.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and June (Hulbert) O’Connor. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Rachelle O’Connor; two children, Angie (Richard) Mojica and Adam (Bridget) O’Connor; two stepsons Seth (Gina) Overmyer and Ian (Slone) Overmyer; five siblings Pat O’Connor, Kathy (Tom) Erxleben, Doug O’Connor, Greg O’Connor, and Jim O’Connor; eight grandchildren Chyenne Mojica, Valentin Mojica, Greta O’Connor, Tavin Overmyer, AJ Overmyer, Summer Overmyer, Colton Overmyer, and Bayne Overmyer; five great-grandchildren.
To honor Marv’s wishes he will be cremated and no visitation or services held at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life later this year. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.
Condolences can be emailed to marvoconnor2025@gmail.com and memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.