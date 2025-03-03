Georgia Hall (1936 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)
Georgia J. Hall, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away on February 26, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, Georgia worked at Fulton Industries.
Georgia was born on July 20, 1936, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Wallace and Pearl (Conaway) Gray.
On August 28, 1954, she married the love of her life, John T. Hall, who preceded her in death in 2022.
Georgia was loyal fan of The Ohio State University Football. She was a member of the Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Wauseon. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Georgia is survived by her son, Mark (Pat) Hall of Wauseon; daughter, Carol (Dan) Jones of Bryan; daughter, Tina (Scott) Hicks of Wauseon; daughter-in-law; Karen Hall; grandchildren, Tim Whetstone, Brian Hall, Nikki Spengler, John R. Hall, II, Jake Hall, Susie Hall, Tyler Jones, Salli Jones, Bernie Jones, Nick Jones, Faith Hicks, Conner Hicks; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her two sisters, Mary and Marilyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Hall; son, John R. Hall; parents; and brother, Claude Gray.
Visitation for Georgia took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A funeral service followed visitation, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hope Christian Fellowship Church of Wauseon.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Hall family.