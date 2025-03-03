Georgia Hall (1936 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Georgia J. Hall, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away on February 26, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, Georgia worked at Fulton Industries.

Georgia was born on July 20, 1936, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Wallace and Pearl (Conaway) Gray.

On August 28, 1954, she married the love of her life, John T. Hall, who preceded her in death in 2022.