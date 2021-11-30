Mary Beek (1958-2021)

Mary Lou Beek, 63, of Quincy, Michigan passed away Friday afternoon at her home. She was born on June 12, 1958 in Montpelier to Roger C. and Celia L. (Griggs) Beek. Mary graduated from Montpelier High School in 1976.

Mary attended the Union Church in in Quincy. In 2018 she retired from Aunt Millie’s Bakery in Coldwater Michigan after 25+ years as a supervisor.

She loved her fur baby dogs. She did adoption, fostering and transporting of animals at Animal Aid of Branch County, she was also a supporter of the Humane Society.

Mary is survived by a sister Dianna S. Urick of Quincy, Michigan and a brother David (Vickie) Beek of Bryan and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Rick W. Beek, two nephews Ryan and Joshua Beek and a niece Vikki Burley.

Visitation hours will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11 am -1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Eric Daily to officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Aid of Branch County, Michigan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com