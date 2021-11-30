John Lovejoy (1965-2021)

John P. Lovejoy, age 56, of Archbold passed away on November 27, 2021, at home. John spent 34 years married to the love of his life, Ronda (Rupp) Lovejoy, who survives.

John was born on June 19, 1965, to Paul and Joan Lovejoy in Ft. Hood, Texas. John started working in seventh grade with his cousin, David, now brother-in-law, cleaning the Archbold Dairy Freeze in the evenings.

He later graduated from Archbold High School in 1983. After high school, John worked for Sauder Forecraft for around 10 months. After Forecraft, John worked for his Uncle Ted at the Wastewater plant until he decided to manage the Dairy Freeze for a couple years.

He returned to the Wastewater plant where he worked until he retired in 2019 after 32 years while also retiring from working with the Archbold Cemetery. After retirement he enjoyed driving part time for AMC transportation.

John was a member of the Archbold Fire Department from 1983-2001, was a Lyons Club Member, and fulfilled his dream of living in the country and owning a farm in 2001, where he raised cattle and sheep.

John was also on the Fulton County Fair Board from 2011-2021, with three years serving as the Vice President. John was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church, where he served in roles of usher, trustee, and café server.

John enjoyed spending time in his shop working on his Farmall Tractors (one of them being his Grandpa Schultz’s Farmall H). Everyone knew him for his love of his family, and how he loved to have fun and pick on his family and friends.

He will also be remembered for his Facebook quotes, and most importantly, helping his kids with projects and just spending time with them.

Surviving John is his wife, Ronda; children, Brad Lovejoy, Mike Lovejoy, Mandy Lovejoy, and Justin Lovejoy, all of Archbold; parents, Paul and Joan Lovejoy; and siblings, Mary (Kent) Sauder and Jason Lovejoy.

Visitation for John will take place at the Archbold Evangelical Church on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 2pm – 8pm. A memorial service for John will take place on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the church at 11am, with burial taking place at the Archbold Cemetery prior to the service at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Center for Biblical Living or the Fulton Co. Fairground Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Lovejoy family.