Mary Bell (1975-2022)

Mary Imogene Bell, age 46, of Morenci, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born on April 16, 1975, in Adrian, to Larry R. and Marilee A. (Petry) Cox.

On June 22, 1993, in Wauseon, OH, she married James Bell and he survives. Mary had a great love for the Lord and was a devout Catholic.

She loved spending time outdoors in her garden, at the fishpond, and tinkering in her she-shed. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, watching different Netflix series and Supernatural movies.

Mary will be remembered by her family for fun-loving and outgoing personality.

In addition to her husband, James. Mary is survived by her children, Jared Bell, Jade Bell, Jesse Bell, and Jackie (Derek) Reid; five grandchildren, Phillip, Urban, McKayla, and Olivia Reid, and Vincent James; four brothers, Joseph (Karen) Cox, John (Lisa) Cox, James (Sandy) Cox, and Marty (Tanya) Cox; and two sisters, Rebecca (Darrin) Piercy and Rachel (John) Barron. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sarah Cool.

A memorial service for Mary will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with Fr. Stephen Stanbery officiating. A graveside service will also be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci with Fr. Stephen Stanbery officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.