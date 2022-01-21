Ruth Shelt (1928-2022)

Facebook

Ruth Irene Shelt, age 93, of Delta passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in her home. Ruth was born in Swanton on April 20, 1928 to the late Lloyd and Winona (Mason) Brown.

She would marry Keith Shelt on February 28, 1948. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together until Keith’s passing in 2012. Together they were blessed with seven children, Nancy, Kathy, Ron, Marilyn, Daryl, Dennis and Carol.

Ruth enjoyed being around children and some of her many activities involved Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was a Past President of the Friends of the Library and the Methodist Ladies Aid.

Ruth also volunteered at the Senior Center for over 13 years and loved catering and decorating cakes.

She was a Life Member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years; where she served many times as President and also served on the Fulton County Council and member of the Delta Eagles Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy Ritchey of Allen, MI; Kathleen (Brent) Rhoades of Circleville, Ronald (Debby) Shelt of Swanton, Marilyn Mason of Whitehouse, Daryl (Louella) Shelt of Delta, Dennis (Debbi) Shelt of Edgerton; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 15 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Carol Miller; 6 brothers and 6 sisters.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory,5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM with an American Legion Auxiliary Service beginning at 7:30 PM. Funeral services for Ruth will be held at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr. in Delta on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Dawn Trapp officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta 43515 or the Delta American Legion Building Fund, 5939 St. Rt. 109, Delta, 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.