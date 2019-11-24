Mary Alice Clair (1933-2019)

A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Alice Clair, age 85, of Archbold, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 12:00 noon. The service will be held at the Archbold United Methodist Church, where she was a long term member, with pastors Jim Nathan and Reid Short officiating. Burial will be at the Archbold Cemetery following the service.

Mary was born in Pettisville, Ohio on November 26, 1933, to the late Simon and Florence (Cornell) Leupp. She died on November 18, at the Genacross Lutheran Home, Napoleon, Ohio. She was a 1952 graduate of Pettisville High School. She married John G. Clair, Jr. on September 29, 1956, at the Archbold Evangelical Mennonite Church.

When John purchased Fraas Plumbing and Heating Mary worked with him and managed the office for several years. Mary also was employed at the Fulton County Health Center for 25 years. She enjoyed quilting, word search puzzles, and finishing furniture.

She worked closely with her husband, providing finish on his woodworking projects, many of which were donated to the church auctions or given to family and friends. She was involved actively with the Archbold post of the American Legion Auxiliary until her health prevented it.

She is survived by 4 children, Cathy (Jeff) Konkler, Cheryl (Revello) Reser, Kevin (Dawn) Clair, and Kent (Kathi Ehrman) Clair, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Clair, Jr., and 6 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice of Maumee, Ohio or the Archbold United Methodist Church.

Family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral service, beginning at 10:00 am. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

