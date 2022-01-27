Mary Huerta (1943-2022)

Facebook

Mary Ellen Huerta, 78, of Archbold, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on October 29, 1943 to Conrado and Eva F. Garza. She married Guadalupe Huerta on March 17, 1961.

She attended Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Archbold. Over the years she worked for Quadco, NWOESC, and other home health care jobs.

She also served as in-home health care for Mr. & Mrs. Erie Sauder. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed cooking for her family often.

Preceding her in death was her Father, Conrado; a son, Albert; a sister, Melissa; and two brothers, Johnny and Daniel.

Mary is survived by her Mother; her husband, Guadalupe; twelve brothers and sisters, Conrado, Mario, Luis, Vicente, Bill, Corina, Flora, Diana, Norma, Monica, Yvonne and Elizabeth; four children, Joe (Valentina) Huerta and Ismael (Nancy) Huerta both of Archbold, Patricia (Jeffrey) Baumgardner of Elkhart, IN, and Jamie (Shonda) Huerta of Blakeslee; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Archbold with Pastor David Tijerina officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10-11:30 AM on Monday. Dinner to follow at 3 PM at the Ruihley Park Pavilion.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

