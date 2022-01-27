Dennis Burkholder (1955-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Dennis E. Burkholder, age 66, of Wauseon, Ohio, went to be with His Lord Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022. He was born November 12, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio to Harold Stanley and Phyllis Jeanette (Frazier) Burkholder.

Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Delta High School and was class president for 3 years. He loved playing basketball for the Delta Panthers.

On June 21, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Jean Calaway, in Delta.

Dennis was very active in his church, serving as trustee, Sunday School superintendent, president of church council, as well as always willing to help out with the many projects around church.

Dennis was employed by Triton Trailers LLC in Delta and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Dennis adored his grandkids and was so proud of his 3 sons. He will be overwhelmingly missed by his beloved wife of over 46 years, Karen; sons, Brandon (Jonessa) Burkholder, Blake (Sarah) Burkholder and Brock (Samantha) Burkholder; grandchildren, Maggie, Ben, Gracen and Cecelia; mother, Phyllis Burkholder; siblings, Dave (Judy) Burkholder, Dan (Sandy) Burkholder, Del Burkholder, DeAnn (Larry) Frey and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Tony Burkholder, niece, Sarah Burkholder; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Arlene Calaway; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Gary Koppenhofer and his nephew, Steve Koppenhofer.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 28th from 2 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. in Delta. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the church, where visitation will be one hour prior, with Pastor Matthew Voyer STS presiding. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Roof Fund or the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis Burkholder, please visit our floral store.