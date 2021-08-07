Mary Lou Harris (1936-2021)

Mary Lou Harris, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Ayden Care Center in Wauseon.

Mary Lou was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 2, 1936, the daughter of Theodore and Ruby E. (Moorehead) Myers. She was an auto mechanic and had also worked at a casino in Las Vegas.

Surviving are two sons, Ernest E. Harris of Iowa, Michael S. Harris of Warsaw, Indiana; niece, Susan (Russell) Moore of Fayette; and two nephews, Terry Nash of Warsaw, Indiana and Keith Nash of Ravenna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Harris; daughter, Ann Marie Harris Yanits; and several brothers and sisters. Mary Lou was a FANTASTIC Aunt!

All services will be private. Burial will be in the Heath-Colton Cemetery near Liberty Center. Preferred memorials are to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou Harris, please visit our floral store.