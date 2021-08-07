Jeanne LeBarr (1934-2021)

Jeanne Marie (Mauder) LeBarr, age 87, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away August 05, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born May 25, 1934 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to the late Norman and Caroline (Boda) Mauder and raised as one of 13 children.

She married Walter W. LeBarr, the love of her life, on August 22, 1953 and he survives. Jeanne and Walter spent almost 68 years of marriage together.

They were blessed with 7 children, Rebecca Jones (Jim), Walter LeBarr (Cathy), Robert LeBarr (Terry), Venita LeBarr, Jackie Dominique (Randall), Andrea LeBarr Serres (Adam), Tonya Penrod (Tony Krista), bonus daughter-in-laws, Buffy LeBarr and Debra LeBarr-Meyer. 31 Grandchildren. 51 Great-grandchildren, 4 Great-great grandchildren, and three siblings, Sue Stewart (Phil) and Jim Mauder (Bev) and Deed Gargac. Many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

Jeanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. Jeanne started her work at her family’s restaurant as a teen, taught physical education when her children were young, worked as a seamstress and eventually retired from the Toledo Public School board as a Food Service Manager.

Her hobbies include, reading romance novels, playing slots on her IPad, going to the Casino, ceramics and crafts. She enjoyed watching Dr. Phil, and most reality TV shows. After retirement, her great love was to spend most of the year in Florida where they resided.

She enjoyed weekly trips to the Hard Rock Casino, water aerobics, and golf cart rides around the park they reside in. Jeanne was always up for a challenge, riding an elephant, serving food to the homeless, and running vending at the Mud Hens. She loved spending time with her family, playing cards or just catching up.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the LeBarr Family, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 08, 2021 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 09, 2021 in the funeral home. Father Todd Dominique will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery, Wauseon, Ohio.

The LeBarr family requests that anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask during the calling hours/visitation and funeral services at the funeral home.

Following the interment services, a luncheon will be served at St. Caspar Catholic Church, Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.