Mary Meade (1941-2022)

Mary L. Meade, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on June 2, 1941 to Roy and Ruth (Hatfield) Batten in Canton, Ohio. Mary enjoyed making quilts, doing jigsaw puzzles, search word puzzles books, building-on her gnome collection, feeding the neighborhood birds and her scratch off lottery tickets.

But what she loved the most were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were all the light of her life.

She is survived by her children, Roy (Angel) Meade of Galveston, Texas; Karen (Howard) Ray of Toledo, Ohio; Laura Caverly of Sylvania, Ohio; BethAnne Hall of Wauseon, Ohio and Sherry Sanchez of Cape Coral, Florida; granddaughter whom she raised, Rebecca Meade; siblings, Donna Baugus, Betty Rodriquez, Nancy Mugrage and Loretta Conrad; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Linville Meade; her daughter, Kathy Meade; parents, Roy and Ruth Batten; brother, William Hanenkrat and sister, Carol Wignall.

Special thanks to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio for their amazing care and support. And to Jack Hall, Sr. for taking care of mom for the 1st year she was back in Ohio from Texas.

Also, to Marlo Wright, her daughter at heart for always being there to love and support and watch game shows with!

Mary’s wishes were to be cremated and her final resting place will be next to her husband, Linville in Forest Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave a message for Mary’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.