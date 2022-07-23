Leone Miller (1956-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Leone G. Miller, age 66, of Lima, Ohio, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, died at 6:21 A.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima Ohio, where she was a patient after a brief illness.

Ms. Miller was a member of the Edgerton High School class of 1974 and had formerly been employed by Lester’s Diner and Mike’s Place in Bryan.

Leone enjoyed watching games shows, helping others in her community of friends and time spent with her daughter and grandchildren.

Leone Miller was born on January 31, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Rupert E. and Guenievere A. (Manon) Stark.

Survivors include one daughter, Paula (Keith McIlvain) Beaverson, of Defiance, three grandchildren, Brittany and Kayla Beaverson and Hannah Gasser; four sisters, Regina Strock, of Edgerton, JoAnn (Robert) Lantz and Lois (Richard) Grime, both of Bryan, Ohio, and Rita (Ned) Boland, of Sherwood, Ohio; and four brothers, James (Kathy) Stark, Thomas (Karla) Stark, Conrad (Rozalind) Stark, and Donald (Dorothy) Stark, all of Edgerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Mervin Stark, Dr. Meredith Stark and Dennis Joseph Stark.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Private interment will take place at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.