Mary Walkup (1948 – 2023)

(Graduated From Montpelier)

Mary Francis Walkup, 75 of Montpelier passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at her home. She was born on July 24, 1948 in Wauseon, Ohio to Robert and Margaret (Carlin) Martin. Mary graduated from Montpelier High School.

She is survived by three children Ronald, Steven and Nicky Walkup; two siblings John (Susan) Martin and Jerri Martin; three grandchildren Chloe, Kathryn and Olivia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

At this time there will be no services for Mary. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com