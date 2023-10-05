Vickie Lockwood (1952 – 2023)

(Resident Of Wauseon; Enjoyed Bowling & Yard Sales)

Vickie Elizabeth (Loar) Bloomer Lockwood age 71, of Wauseon, passed away, October 4, 2023, at her home. Vickie was born August 16, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harry and Hazel Henson Loar.

On June 3, 1972, she married the love of her life, William Allen Bloomer. Later in life, she married James Lockwood. Vickie enjoyed bowling, yard sales, and she loved helping others. In high school, they called her “Mom”.

Vickie is survived by her children, Chris, James, and Valerie; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Kevin Loar and Rita Loar.

Vickie was preceded in death by the father of her children, William Bloomer, her second husband, James Lockwood, and by her parents.

Visitation will be held October 9, 2023 from 1pm to 2:45pm at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton Street, Wauseon, OH, followed by a committal service at Zion Cemetery Co. Rd 11 in Wauseon at 3pm. The service will be officiated by Celebrant Adam Grisier.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To leave messages of comfort for Vickie’s family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall” on her obituary page.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lockwood family. The obituary for Vickie was lovingly prepared by her family.