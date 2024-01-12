Maryann Thatcher (1931 – 2024)

(Former Teacher At Archbold High School)

Maryann Thatcher (Beatty), 92, died comfortably on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 at Defiance Hospice after a brief illness.

She was born on October 31st, 1931, in Defiance Ohio, the daughter of Henry Leon and Irene (Jirousek) Beatty. Following graduation from Defiance HS she attended Defiance College earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1953.

She then worked for Dow Chemical as a Chemist. Later she taught Chemistry, Anatomy & Physiology, Physics, Math, Government and History courses at Archbold High School. She retired in 1999.

In 1963 she married Dean “Art” Thatcher, who died in 1997. She was preceded in death by both her parents and brother William “Bill” Beatty of Colorado Springs, CO and son Edward of Statesboro, GA.

Surviving are four sons, Kenneth of Archbold, Thomas of Stryker, Richard of Archbold, and Paul, of Delaware, OH; two daughters, Diane HiIdebrandt of Archbold, and Barbara Mauter of Sylvania; A sister Barbara Baker of Bloomfield, MI; and 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held on Friday, January 12th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Archbold, with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Private burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Archbold OH, or Archbold Community Library. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Maryann Thatcher, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.