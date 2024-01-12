Michael Hodapp (1958 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1977)

Michael L. Hodapp, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Michael had worked at Bard Manufacturing for many years, then worked in maintenance at Colonial Manor and was currently employed at Airway in Edgerton. Michael was a member of the International Association of Machinists Local 1349 and the Bryan Eagles.

He was a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and San Francisco 49ers football teams. Michael was a handyman and enjoyed working on and restoring cars with his father and brothers. Michael was a hardworking man and devoted father to his children.

Michael L. Hodapp was born on July 28, 1958 in Montpelier, Ohio the son of Arland and Billie Lou (Osborne) Hodapp. He was a 1977 graduate of Bryan High School.

Michael is survived by his son, Joseph (Katie) Hodapp, of Bryan; daughters, Danyelle (John) Steffel, of Defiance and Ashley (Mike) Daniels, of Huntington, Indiana; 12grandchildren, Allie, Hunter, Dru, Parker, Dawson, Kaley, Trysta, Hayden, Averyonna, Archer, Luxan and Kaleb; brothers, Lee (Gayle) Hodapp, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Larry Hodapp and Bill (Judy) Hodapp, both of Bryan and a sister, Ann Lancaster, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Arland (Eloise) Hodapp; mother and stepfather, Billie (Pete) Englehart; a brother Gary Hodapp and sister, Kathy Huard.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan followed by a private family celebration of Michael’s life.

Memorial donations can be given to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

