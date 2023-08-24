Grayson Ottis Cole (2023)

(Five Months Old)

Grayson Ottis Cole, age 5 months, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, August 18, 2023 at his dad’s home.

He was born on March 19, 2023 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Patricia Louise Momenee and Samson Lee Cole.

Words cannot express the sadness that the family is experiencing at this time.

Grayson is survived by his parents, three brothers, Ethan Ringler, Zander Cole and Samson Cole, Jr., his maternal grandmother, Angela Momenee, his paternal grandparents, Birdine Cole and Rita Curl, uncles, Izaak Moore, Joshua Wilson, Jesse Momenee and James Momenee, his aunt, Tiffany Michael, very special caregivers, Devon Toner and Kayla Hogan, his great aunt, Brandy Hards and her sons, Lee and Brayden and many many other extended family members.

Grayson was preceded in death by two sisters, Rhiannon Momenee and Madelyn Bittle and maternal grandfather, James Momenee.

Private family services will be held at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Cremation will follow. Memorials are suggested to the family to help with expenses.