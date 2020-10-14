McNeill Chevrolet Makes Donation To Fulton County Board Of DD

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

DONATION … Shannon Shulters presented the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a donation from McNeill Chevrolet’s recent golf tournament. Susan Dorrington, SSA and Beth Friess, Superintendent accepted the donation which will be used to assist individuals that they serve to increase their self-advocacy skills.