Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Gets Creative For Annual Picnic

Each year the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce hosts a Chamber Membership Picnic, giving a delicious lunch to all members as well as all of the City of Wauseon employees. It is usually held on a beautiful sunny Fall day and everyone visits and enjoys their meals at picnic tables near the Chamber building or takes them back to work to eat.

This year, of course due to COVID, that had to be changed. The Chamber decided to fix the meals and deliver them to the City of Wauseon employees, with AKA Designs LTD volunteering to fix the food and Chamber Board members stepping up to take them around and see the smiles.

Fifty-eight lunches were delivered to the Fire Department, Police Department, Administrative Personnel, Public Works Department, Water Treatment Plant, Water Reclamation Plant and the Parks and Recreation Department. Chamber said on FB that they wanted to show their thanks to the city employees “for all the hard work they put into our city.”

Seen here are Chamber President Trisha Schneider and Director Bill Drummer with a couple of the meals delivered for the Public Works Department.