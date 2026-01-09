David Fox (1961 – 2026)

(Attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church)

David L. Fox, age 64, of the “Garden of Edon”, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning, January 6, 2026, near his home.

David was born September 3, 1961, in Hicksville, Ohio to the late Carmon Lowell and Christina Anna (Trausch) Fox.

David was a graduate of Four County Joint Vocational School in Ag Mechanics in 1979.

He was baptized and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio. David was a lifelong farmer and member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

David’s survivors, include three daughters, Amber (Dylan) Cross, Woodburn, Indiana, Amanda Fox, Bryan, Ohio, Mariah (Cody) Hubbell, Angola, Indiana, his eight grandchildren, Kaidence, Peyton, Addison, Liam, Mason, Evelyn, Monica, Elodia. his brother, Dennis Fox, his sister, Rose Willis. Nieces and nephews, Jennifer Aschemier, Lesley (Bryan) Frederick, Joey (Brittney) Fox, Emmy Fox. David is preceded in death by his parents.

David’s visitation will be held Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio where the Holy Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 15, 2026 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, Ohio. Father Daniel Borgelt will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of family choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio.

Online condolences and guest register at: www.krillfuneralservice.com