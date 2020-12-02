Mellodi March (2020)

Mellodi May March joined the angels in heaven after a hard battle with Bacterial Meningitis. She was 6 months old when she passed away peacefully in her Mother and Fathers arms in the Nationwide children’s hospital in Columbus Ohio. Mellie brought such joy and love to the hearts of her family and friends. Now as our guardian angel she will continue to spread that same love and joy.

Mellodi was born on May 8th, 2020 in Bryan, Ohio to Michael and Katelyn (Whitlock) March. She was a happy baby who loved music and to smile. Her smile and laughter will be dearly missed by all of her family.

She made a difference in so many peoples lives and will continue to with her story. It will never be understood as to why we had to say see you later this soon, but we will make something positive out of this horrible event. Some people only dream of angels, We held one in our arms.

Surviving Mellodi is her father and mother, Michael and Katelyn; brothers, Colton March and Luca Whitlock; sisters, Skyler Long and Gracie Ann Baker; Grandpa Robert and Grandma Jeanie Whitlock; Grandma Teresa (Gentit) Whitlock; Grandma Jackie and Grandpa Jim Butler; and Grandpa Raymond (Mike) March. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mellodi is preceded in death by her Grandma Jean March; and her uncle, David “JR” Kulwicki.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a private family visitation. A public graveside service will take place at 1 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker is honored to serve the March family.

“We little knew that day GOD was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly. In death, we do the same.”–