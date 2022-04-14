Memorial Fundraiser Set Up For 23-Year-Old Kassidi Kryzkwa

Facebook

By: Jacob Kessler

A memorial fundraiser has been set up for 23-year-old Kassidi Kryzkwa who succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash. The crash took place in Cygnet on I-75 on April 3rd.

The fundraiser states the following. “Kassidi graduated from Western Michigan University with her bachelor’s degree and touched many lives while attending WMU.

She was the kindest, most funny, and determined woman we all had the honor to know, and she was personally one of my most incredible friends.”

“Her family and friends are shocked and devastated over the unexpected loss of such a beautiful soul. Please donate so her family can prepare for the untimely funeral of Kassidi.

The funeral arrangements will be updated here as they are decided by the family.”

Kassidi was also driving with her boyfriend Anthony Rastigue and his mother Leti Rastigue who were both taken by air ambulance to Toledo for medical care due to their life-threatening injuries. Another driver, Andrew Jones from Findlay, was also killed in the crash.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser was up to $26,661 of it’s $15,000 goal. In response to the overwhelming response, an edit was added to the memorial page which stated the following. “Wow.

The Krzykwa family feels immensely touched by everyone that has seen, shared, and donated to this page. All extra proceeds donated will be given to the Child Life Program at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This is where Kassidi’s brother Dustin was treated as a child before passing away.”

If you would also like to donate to memorial fundraiser, you can do so by going to the following web page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/kassidi-krzykwa-memorial-service

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com