Merle Griffis (1930 – 2024)

Merle R. Griffis, 93, formerly of West Unity, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Merle was born December 9, 1930, in LaFayette, Indiana, son of the late Merle and Mary (Chaney) Griffis.

Merle graduated from Stockwell High School in 1948 where he excelled in baseball and basketball.

He served in the United States Army in the 18th Engineer Combat Battalion assigned to the 7th Army as a demolition specialist. Merle honorably served from January 12, 1951, until his honorable discharge on May 21, 1953.

He married Betty (Lohse) Smith on June 5, 1981, in Archbold, Ohio and she survives. Merle worked for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company as an insurance salesman, retiring in 1990. He also managed Hillcrest Country Club for 15 years, retiring

in 2005. Merle was an active member of Trinty Lutheran Church in Bryan, Ohio, where he served on Church Council, Lutheran Men in Mission, and participated in the Furniture Bank of Williams County, as well as the Bed Brigade.

He was a member of the West Unity American Legion Post 0669, a former member of the VFW, Wood County Cancer Society, Williams County Habitat for Humanity, and Habitat for Humanity Public Relation Committee in Florida.

After retirement, he was a professional driver for the Montpelier Auto Auction, retiring in 2013. Merle enjoyed wintering in Haines City, Florida with his wife, Betty. He enjoyed playing golf, cards and was an avid Purdue University sports fan.

Surviving is his loving wife, Betty Griffis of Bryan, Ohio; eight children; Stephen (Kathleen) Griffis of Advance, North Carolina; Terry Elliott of Perrysburg, Ohio; Connie (Paul) Powell of Spring Lake, North Carolina; Debbie (Rob) Curtis of Perrysburg, Ohio; Vicky Kline of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Tom (Lisa) Smith of West Unity, Ohio; Jayne (Joe) McKanna of Bowling Green, Ohio; Sue (Jeff) Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Joan Murtaugh and Patty Horney.

Visitation for Merle R. Griffis will be Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Williams County Habitat for Humanity or Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com