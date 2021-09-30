Merlin “Mert” Kinsman (1941-2021)

Merlin “Mert” Kinsman, 79, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born on December 3, 1941, the youngest of five sons to Charles and Mabel (Gillespie) Kinsman in Wauseon.

Mert married Judy Aeschliman on September 7, 1963, and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2006, he then married Sue Steiner on, November 17, 2007, and she survives.

Mert’s early adult life included farming and being an employee of Miller Gas Co. Then in 1989, he and Judy decided to start a family business, Kinsman Propane, Inc.

Through dedication, sacrifices and hard work, it soon became apparent that Kinsman Propane Inc. was going to require all his time, so he retired from farming. Mert was very proud to work alongside all three of his sons in the family business.

Mert had two things he couldn’t live without: the Fulton County Fair & his grandchildren. He served on the Fulton County Fair Board for more than 20 years.

He thoroughly enjoyed and never missed watching his grandchildren’s activities which included year-round sporting events and exhibiting their animals at the county & state fair. He was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

He is survived by his wife Sue; three sons, Rodney (Joyce) Kinsman, Lynn (Kim) Kinsman and Mike Kinsman all of Archbold; stepsons, Jeff Leininger (Sharon) of Maumee, and Neil Leininger (Kim) of Chardon; eight grandchildren and five step-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Judy, and his brothers, Charles Kinsman Jr., George Kinsman, Floyd Kinsman, and Robert Kinsman.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. John’s Christian Church with Rev. Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 3-7 PM on Friday October 1, 2021.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to St. John’s Christian Church or Fulton County Fair Foundation.

