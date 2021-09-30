Lyle Fruchey (1941-2021)

Lyle Fruchey, 80, of West Unity passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2021, at Montpelier Hospital. Lyle was born on May 28, 1941, to the late Harold and Wilma Fruchey in Morenci, MI. On December 6, 1968, he married the love of his life, Sharon Randall.

For many years, he worked as a machine operator, but aside from work he found great enjoyment in fishing, and watching the Tigers, Lions and OSU.

Above all, he loved spending all the time he could with his family. Together, they enjoyed campfires, playing board games, checkers, and playing catch.

He loved to watch his grandchildren participate in sports, and 4-H activities like he did as a child.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Sharon Fruchey; his daughter, Becky Lammon (Bill); his sons, Richard Fruchey (Carrie) and Scott Fruchey (Tracy); his beloved grandchildren, Lindee Lammon, Emma Fruchey, Braxton Fruchey, and Seth Miller; his brothers, James and Raymond Fruchey; and his favorite furry companions, Morgan the Bulldog and Fin the Cat.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Wilma, and Harold; his brothers, Gene, Charlie, and Roger Fruchey; and his sisters, Caroline and Joellen.

A funeral service for Lyle will be held at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, OH on October 2, 2021, beginning at 11am, where his family will receive friends during a time of visitation beginning at 9am. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.