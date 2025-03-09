Metamora Chamber Of Commerce Announces Spring Breakfast Meeting

PRESS RELEASE – The Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members and businesses to its annual Spring Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Evergreen Community Library.

The event promises to be an excellent opportunity for networking, community collaboration, and learning about upcoming initiatives.

The breakfast will begin at 8:00 AM, followed by the meeting from 8:15 to 9:30 AM. Admission is $10.00 per person, which includes a full breakfast. Payments will be collected at the door.

Julie Brink, representing the Fulton County Visitors Bureau, will serve as the guest speaker for the event. Julie will provide insights into the America 250 celebrations planned for 2026, a nationwide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

She will outline how these celebrations will impact the state and county and discuss ways for the Chamber and local businesses to get involved.

Additionally, Julie will share information about financial assistance programs available through the state and county, offering valuable resources for businesses looking to grow and thrive.

This meeting is open to everyone, whether you are an individual or a business interested in learning more about the Chamber’s efforts to improve and grow the community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow community members and gain valuable insights into upcoming initiatives. Please RSVP to the Chamber by the deadline to secure your spot.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce or visit their website.