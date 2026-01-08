Metamora State Bank Announces Rebrand As Bank 419

BANK 419 … The new name and logo were unveiled at the Sylvania Branch of what is now called Bank 419. The unveiling took place inside the branch office on Monday, January 5.

By: Jacob Kessler THE VILLAGE REPORTER jacob@thevillagereporter.com A longtime Northwest Ohio community bank is entering a new era while holding firmly to its local roots. Metamora State Bank officially unveiled its new name, Bank 419, during a press...