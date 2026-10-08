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METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Addresses Property Concerns, Zoning Issues & Infrastructure Improvements

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The Metamora Village Council met Oct. 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council members present included Council President Gary Loar, Lee Ann Miller, John Pupos, Karen Siefker and Sandy Witt. Councilwoman Lynda Arquette arrived later in the meeting.

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